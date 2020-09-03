Catholic World News

Comrade Duch, the only Khmer Rouge leader to have asked for forgiveness, has died

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During the Marxist movement’s years of brutal rule (1975-79), over 1.5 million Cambodians lost their lives. “He totally changed after having embraced Christ, moving from deep hatred to love,” a Protestant pastor said in 1999. “He said he never received love as a child and in his youth. By converting to Christ, love filled his heart.”

