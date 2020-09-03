Catholic World News

Judge issues blistering injunction against federal coronavirus aid rule for private schools

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Forcing the State to divert funds from public schools ignores the extraordinary circumstances facing the State and its most disadvantaged students,” a federal judge ruled.

