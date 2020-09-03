Catholic World News

Texas renews court effort to ban dismemberment abortion

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court, and a panel of a federal appeals court, have prevented Texas from enforcing its law against dilation and evacuation abortions.

