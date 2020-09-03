Catholic World News

Continuity in particularity: Cardinal Parolin, in new book, looks at Pope Francis, Benedict XVI

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing a “continuity of magisterium and particularity in pastoral style,” the Vatican’s Secretary of State said that “the natural continuity of the papal magisterium has a unique trait: the presence of a pope emeritus in prayer next to his successor.”

