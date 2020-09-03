Catholic World News

US bishops issue Labor Day statement: ‘Rebuilding a Dignified Post-COVID World’

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This Labor Day is a somber one,” the statement begins. “The COVID-19 pandemic goes on. Economic circumstances for so many families are stressful or even dire. Anxiety is high. Millions are out of work and wondering how they will pay the bills.”

