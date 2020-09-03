Catholic World News

Pope issues extraordinary appeal for Lebanon, asks all to pray and fast on September 4

September 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his September 2 general audience, Pope Francis issued an extraordinary appeal for Lebanon. “I would ask everyone to join in a universal day of prayer and fasting for Lebanon on Friday next, 4 September,” he said. “I intend to sent my own representative to Lebanon that day to be present with its people: The Secretary of State will go in my name to express my spiritual closeness and solidarity.”

