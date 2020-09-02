Catholic World News

Judge denies request that would have allowed 3 Christian schools to reopen in Oregon

September 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Oregonian

CWN Editor's Note: “We want to be treated the same as universities and daycare centers,” the schools’ attorney said. “Zoom learning is not what Christian learning is about.”

