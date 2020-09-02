Catholic World News
In Victoria, assisted suicide deaths explode
September 02, 2020
» Continue to this story on Catholic Weekly
CWN Editor's Note: Victoria (map), whose capital is Melbourne, is Australia’s second most populous state.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!