In Chiapas, Catholic community split over ‘amicable agreement’ for 1997 massacre

September 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In the Acteal massacre in the Mexican state of Chiapas (map), 45 members of a Catholic pacifist group were murdered during a prayer meeting.

