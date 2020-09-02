Catholic World News

‘It definitely is segregation’: Philly parishioners at historic black parish want priest removed

September 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In what was described as architectural vandalism, a priest of the Neocatechumenal Way radically altered the interior without discussion. Archbishop Nelson Pérez has “instructed the father to restore the sanctuary of the church,” according to the report.

