US bishops call for prayer, simpler lifestyle as part of ‘ecological conversion’

September 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “To weave the network of life, we set our sights on the ‘Author of Life’ (Acts 3:15) and pray for help to heal our ailing planet,” said two bishops who chair committees of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

