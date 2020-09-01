Catholic World News

Archbishop is ‘persona non grata’ in Belarus

September 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Aleksandr Lukashenko of Belarus has declared that Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz of Minsk is ‘persona non grata’ in both Belarus and Russia. Explaining why the archbishop was barred from returning to his residence after a visit to Poland, Lukashenko claimed that Kondrusiewicz had traveled to Poland to “receive particular directives.” In fact the archbishop had participated in celebrations at the Marian shrine of Czestochowa. The archbishop riled the Lukashenko government by voicing support for demonstrators protesting the president’s re-election.

