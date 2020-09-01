Catholic World News

Pope sees ‘decisive moment’ for environmental work

September 01, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In his message for the 4th World Day of Prayer for Creation, Pope Francis said that mankind should “use this decisive moment to end our superfluous and destructive goals and activities,” and “restore with justice in mind.” The World Day of Prayer for Creation has been observed on September 1 each year since the publication of the encyclical Laudato Si’. This year, the Pope said, honoring the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the theme for the ecumenical observance is “Jubilee for the Earth.”

