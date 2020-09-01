Catholic World News

Pandemic changing Church’s mission: Vatican official

September 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Covid pandemic is “pushing the Church into redefining its mission,” Father Augusto Zampini, the adjunct secretary of the dicastery for Integral Human Development told a Georgetown conference. The Argentine cleric said that the health crisis is forcing the Church to confront other ills in society, such as poverty, inequality, and damage to the environment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!