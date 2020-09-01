Catholic World News

‘Respect our common home,’ Caritas urges

September 01, 2020

» Continue to this story on Caritas Internationalis

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas Internationalis, the Church’s federation of relief and development agencies, called on the faithful to build “a just and equitable society which would give the possibility for each and every one of us to live in dignity and in harmony with Mother Earth. As Christians, our relationship with the environment can never be isolated from our relationship with others and with God, and COVID-19 must be for us a call to respect our common home.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!