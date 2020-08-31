Catholic World News

German priest punched during Mass in Berlin

August 31, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest was punched by an unidentified assailant as he celebrated Mass in St. Joseph’s church in Berlin on August 30. The priest was knocked down and suffered minor injuries. His attacker was able to flee the church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!