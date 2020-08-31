Catholic World News

More than 600 Christians have been killed in Nigeria in 2020, study finds

August 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The bishops in the US who are enjoying the services of Nigerian priests — and I know we are doing our best to serve well — can gently put a voice on our behalf,” said a Nigerian priest who ministers in Indiana.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

