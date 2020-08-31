Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Mauritius, ahead of World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation

August 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis instituted the World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation in 2015. It takes place on September 1, as has been customary in the Orthodox churches since 1989. The Pope made an apostolic journey to Mauritius (map) in 2019.

