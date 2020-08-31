Catholic World News

Pope addresses tension in eastern Mediterranean sea

August 31, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I appeal for constructive dialogue and respect for international law in order to resolve the conflicts that threaten the peace of the peoples of that region,” Pope Francis said on August 30, as tensions rose between Greece and Turkey.

