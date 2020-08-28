Catholic World News

Judge blocks Trump bid to allocate more aid to private schools

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A federal judge has blocked implementation of a rule issued by the Trump administration that would have allocated a greater portion of federal aid to private and parochial schools. Public-school administrators had challenged the rule, which would have apportioned aid according to the number of students in the schools; the public-school officials argued that aid should be based on the number of low-income students enrolled.

