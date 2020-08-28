Catholic World News

Federal court upholds New Jersey’s Covid limits on indoor church services

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to a lawsuit by Solid Rock Baptist Church and Bible Baptist Church of Clementon, a federal district court ruled that the “plaintiffs are rightfully disillusioned that the State has not prioritized indoor religious activity to the same degree as outdoor social justice protests. The State’s apathy to sincerely held religious beliefs, alone, however, does not establish unequal treatment as it pertains to indoor gatherings.”

