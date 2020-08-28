Catholic World News

Indian state reinvestigates Catholic priest’s suicide case

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Karnataka (map) originally ruled Father Mahesh D’Souza’s 2019 death a suicide, though some local Catholics suspect foul play. Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo of Udupi said that “we are fully satisfied with the [original] police finding” but added that “we have no objections against fresh probes.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

