Notre Dame president challenges Lou Holtz’s RNC speech

August 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The former Notre Dame football coach described former Vice President Biden as a “Catholic in name only.” Father John Jenkins, the university’s president since 2005, said that Holtz’s “use of the University’s name at the Republican National Convention must not be taken to imply that the University endorses his views, any candidate or any political party. Moreover, we Catholics should remind ourselves that while we may judge the objective moral quality of another’s actions, we must never question the sincerity of another’s faith.”

