Catholic World News

Belarus: police block Catholic church; archbishop protests

August 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Minsk on August 28 blocked the doors of a Catholic church were protesters had sought refuge after clashes on the street. Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz protested the action, saying that police are “called to protect the fundamental freedoms of people, including religious freedom, not hinder them.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!