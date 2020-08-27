Catholic World News

Vatican, WCC join in statement on Covid & solidarity

August 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue has joined with the World Council of Churches in a statement on responses to the Covid epidemic, entitled “Serving a Wounded World in Inter-religious Solidarity.” The 20-page statement asks Christians to respond in a spirit of fraternity to the victims of the disease and of the shutdown, and to “the scourge of religious intolerance, discrimination, racism, economic and ecological injustice and many other sins.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!