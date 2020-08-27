Catholic World News

Filipino archbishop dies of Covid

August 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Oscar Cruz, 85, is a former president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines. He was a vocal critic of government corruption and denounced attempts to legalize divorce.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!