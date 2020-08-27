Catholic World News

Papua New Guinea bishop decries violence against women accused of sorcery

August 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Christianity is the official religion of the western Pacific nation of 7.1 million (map). The nation is 64% Protestant and 31% Catholic, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!