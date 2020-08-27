Catholic World News

Catholic leaders condemn Philippine bombings as ‘unconscionable’

August 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The bombings are believed to have been carried out by militants loyal to the Islamic State (ISIS), which has a heavy presence in the area, particularly in the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group, which has pledged its support,” according to the report.

