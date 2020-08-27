Catholic World News

Nun, at Republican National Convention, praises President Trump’s pro-life record

August 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As followers of Christ, we are called to stand up for life and against the politically correct or fashionable today,” said Sister Deirdre Byrne, a former army surgeon to whom the president paid tribute in 2019. “We must fight against a legislative agenda that supports and even celebrates destroying life in the womb” (full text).

