Donors contest California bishop’s move to take over independent foundation

August 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Los Angeles Times reports on a heated controversy in the Diocese of Orange, California. Bishop Kevin Vann dismissed board members of an independent foundation set up to support the Church after they declined a request for emergency funding of the cash-strapped diocese. The ousted board members contend that the bishop had no authority to dismiss them.

