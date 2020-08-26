Catholic World News

Pope says lockdown has exposed inequalities

August 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Covid lockdown has “highlighted and aggravated” social inequalities, Pope Francis said in his weekly public audience, delivered on August 26 as a video message. The Pontiff observed that many people “risk losing hope” during the shutdown. He urged efforts to address problems of inequality, saying that states should “regulate the legitimate exercise of the right to ownership for the sake of the common good.”

