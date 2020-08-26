Catholic World News

Papal audiences will reopen to the public

August 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Beginning next Wednesday, the regular weekly audiences of Pope Francis will be open to the public once again—for the first time since March, when the Covid lockdown ended public participation. However the papal audiences, traditionally held in St. Peter’s Square, will be transferred temporarily to the San Damaso courtyard in the apostolic palace. Vatican officials anticipate considerably smaller crowds, as few tourists are traveling to Rome.

