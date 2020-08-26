Catholic World News

Vatican: accused abbot should not return to England monastery

August 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Cuthbert Madden, the former head of the Ampleforth Abbey, should not return to that Benedictine monastery, the Vatican has ruled. The Vatican said that Father Madden, who left his post in 2016 after being accused of sexual abuse, should find a place in another Benedictine community.

