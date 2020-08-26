Catholic World News

DC archdiocese cuts chancery staff as budget woes mount

August 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Standard

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Washington, DC, has announced cuts in chancery staff, as a drop in donations has caused a budget crisis. Archbishop Gregory said that the archdiocese is “in an awful moment,” attributing the decline in revenues to the Covid shutdown. The chancery will eliminate 17 jobs and reduce others to part-time status—still leaving 180 full-time positions at the archdiocesan pastoral center.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!