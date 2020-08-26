Catholic World News

Filipino priest raises alarm over murder spree

August 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Government figures reveal 4,948 suspected drug users and dealers died due to police operations from July 1, 2016, to Sept. 30, 2018,” according to the report. “The figures do not include 22,983 murders committed by unidentified gunmen.”

