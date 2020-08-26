Catholic World News

‘Be gateways, not gatekeepers,’ new St. Louis archbishop preaches

August 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on Springfield Republican

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski was installed as archbishop of St. Louis on August 25 (video, homily text). For most of the 20th century, the see was led by a cardinal; the city’s population fell from 857,000 in 1950 to 301,000 in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!