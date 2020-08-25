Catholic World News

German bishops to meet with Vatican, discuss parish structure

August 25, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Germany have indicated that they plan to meet with Vatican officials to discuss their concerns about a recent Vatican document on parish work. Several German bishops had objected to the document, released in July by the Congregation for Clergy, saying that its instructions would be a setback for the “synodal path” the German hierarchy has embraced. On August 24 the leadership of the German bishops’ conference agreed to meet with Vatican officials; the date and details of the meeting have not been settled.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!