New Zealand diocese to demolish historic cathedral basilica, damaged by earthquake

August 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: New Zealand’s largest media site reported that Bishop Paul Martin of Christchurch has purchased purchased property for a new cathedral; the historic Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament will be demolished. In Wellington, on the other hand, the cathedral, also damaged by an earthquake, will be restored.

