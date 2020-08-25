Catholic World News
Zimbabwe evangelicals defend Catholics from government’s ‘genocide’ accusations
August 25, 2020
» Continue to this story on Christianity Today
CWN Editor's Note: Zimbabwe’s bishops issued a pastoral letter criticizing the government’s human rights record.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
