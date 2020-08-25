Catholic World News

Bishops’ pro-life chairman applauds Trump administration for ethical scrutiny of fetal tissue research

August 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We applaud the Administration for moving NIH in a direction that shows greater consideration for medical ethics in research, and greater respect for innocent human life,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS) said following the release of a National Institutes of Health Human Fetal Tissue Research Ethics Advisory Board report. “It is neither ethical nor necessary to further violate the bodies of aborted babies by commodifying them for use in medical research.”

