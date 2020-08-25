Catholic World News

Pope laments terrorism in Mozambique

August 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I also wish to emphasize my closeness to the people of Cabo Delgado in the north of Mozambique who are suffering because of international terrorism,” Pope Francis said in reference to the Islamist insurgency there. “I do so with the vivid recollection of my visit to that country about a year ago.”

