Papal prayer for victims of Italian earthquake

August 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Tomorrow is the fourth anniversary of the earthquake that hit Central Italy,” Pope Francis said following his August 23 Angelus address. “I renew my prayer for the families and the communities who suffered the greatest devastation that they may go ahead in solidarity and hope, and I hope that the reconstruction might accelerate so that the people might return to live serenely in this beautiful territory of the Apennine Hills.”

