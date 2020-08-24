Catholic World News

In Belgium, Church sees rise in adult baptisms

August 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Western European nation of 11.6 million (map), is 60% Catholic, 26% agnostic, 8% Muslim, and 3% Protestant. The number of adult baptisms there has risen from 143 in 2010 to 305 in 2020.

