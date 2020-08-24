Catholic World News

Papal prayer for people persecuted for their religion

August 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “Yesterday, the World Day Remembering the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief was celebrated,” Pope Francis said following his August 23 Angelus address. “Let us pray for these, our brothers and sisters, and let us also sustain with our prayer and solidarity those, and there are many, who today are persecuted because of their faith and religion. There are many.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!