Catholic World News

German bishop wants open debate on women’s ordination

August 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stefan Hesse of Hamburg has called for open discussion of the possibility of ordaining women to the Catholic priesthood. The bishop said that new arguments for women’s ordination have emerged since 1994, when Pope John Paul II said that the debate should be closed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!