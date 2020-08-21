Catholic World News

Notre Dame suspends in-person classes as Covid cases rise

August 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “As of midday Aug. 18, 146 students and one staff member tested positive among the 927 who have been tested since Aug. 3,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!