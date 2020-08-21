Catholic World News

Catholic college rescinds David Haas’ honorary degree

August 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The University of Portland is affiliated with the Congregation of Holy Cross; several women have accused the composer of sexual misconduct.

