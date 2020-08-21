Catholic World News

Vatican directs Bishop Bransfield to repay $441,000 to West Virginia diocese, offer public apology

August 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Bransfield was appointed bishop of Wheeling-Charleston in 2004 and retired in 2018 at the age of 75; his tenure was marked by lavish spending, as well as allegations of sexual harassment of priests and seminarians. In response to the Congregation for Bishops’ decision, Bishop Bransfield wrote a letter in which he apologized for “any scandal or wonderment caused by words or actions attributed to me.” He added that he has reimbursed the diocese, even though he believes his expenses were proper.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

