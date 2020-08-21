Catholic World News

In Chicago, Catholic school teachers ‘terrified,’ call on archdiocese to move school fully online

August 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The archdiocese fired a 63-year-old cancer survivor who declined to return to school for in-person instruction, but offered to teach her students remotely.

