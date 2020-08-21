Jesuit journal: African Catholics’ zeal is impacting Chinese Catholicism
August 21, 2020
» Continue to this story on La Civiltà Cattolica
CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, the influential editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, examines the impact that African Catholics are having on the Church in Guangzhou, the city of 15 million that is capital of Guangdong Province (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 12:45 PM ET USA
In the cited: "Africans bring an irreducible diversity, which allows Chinese dioceses to experience the possible implications of Catholicity and the possible consequences of a search for universality." Not being privy to the 2018 China-Vatican accord, I can only judge the Vatican's will and actions through rumor (aka "news" reports). If Spadaro is accurate in this rumor, then the "diversity" witness of the Africans in China cited in the article _undermines_ the accord by opposing sinicization.