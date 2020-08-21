Catholic World News

Jesuit journal: African Catholics’ zeal is impacting Chinese Catholicism

August 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ, the influential editor of La Civiltà Cattolica, examines the impact that African Catholics are having on the Church in Guangzhou, the city of 15 million that is capital of Guangdong Province (map).

